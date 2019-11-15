Home

LCC receives 20, 000 masks from Jiangmen City

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 24, 2020 12:44 pm
The Lautoka City Council received 20,000 face masks from Jiangmen Municipal Council, Lautoka’s Sister City.

Chief executive Mohammed Anees Khan while receiving the consignment expressed his appreciation to the citizens of Jiangmen City in China’s Guangdong province.

Khan says the assistance will be of great help in these times of need.

He says these masks will be used by Council workers who maintain and keep the Council facilities clean and sanitized for use by the ratepayers and the general public.

 

