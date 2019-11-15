LCC receives 20, 000 masks from Jiangmen City

The Lautoka City Council received 20,000 face masks from Jiangmen Municipal Council, Lautoka’s Sister City.

Chief executive Mohammed Anees Khan while receiving the consignment expressed his appreciation to the citizens of Jiangmen City in China’s Guangdong province.

Khan says the assistance will be of great help in these times of need.

Article continues after advertisement

He says these masks will be used by Council workers who maintain and keep the Council facilities clean and sanitized for use by the ratepayers and the general public.