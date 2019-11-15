LCC looks for new contractors for swimming pool project

The Lautoka City Council will be calling for fresh tenders for its Swimming Pool project.

The decision to end the contract of the current contractor was made following thorough investigation.

The decision to carry out a Swimming Pool Project at the Lautoka Botanical Garden site was made in August 2015, with the anticipated date of completion was March, 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

The initial project was for two swimming pools, one competition pool of FINA compliance and a community pool and associated facilities to be built at an estimated cost of $2m.

The City Council then appointed a Project Manager/Lead Consultant in 2016 and a further concept proposal was done.

A number of changes were made to the project and the new facilities were to be built to Olympic International Standard.

The new concept proposal resulted in an increase in the cost to $3m and to a further $7.8m from the initial estimate of $2m.

By December 2017, the Project cost had then escalated to over $12.6m which is an increase of 630%.

A contractor was appointed on 8th June 2018 and work was to start by 18th June.

This project was to be one of the revenue collection streams for the Council and the residents of Lautoka have time and again raised concerns with the delay in completion.

Following an investigation, it was discovered that the contractor was not able to complete its contract by 18 March 2019 citing wet weather, shortage of materials, and delays in some progress payments by LCC.

Following this, the Council gave the contractor a six month extension with effect from 19th March, 2019 which meant work should have been completed by no later than 19th September 2019.

The LCC says although there were some delays in processing payments for the project due to the stringent approval and vetting processes in place to protect public funds, the progress claims by the contractors were made.

The swimming pools have been constructed and commissioned while the majority of the building and related work are, however, yet to be completed.

The LCC says the time given to the contractor expired on 18th September 2019.

It says after meticulous consideration of the Legal Opinions, LCC has now decided that it is in the public interest and good governance to complete the project with a different Project Manager and Contractor.

It says appropriate notices have been issued to the Project Manager and the Building Contractor notifying them of the end of their contracts with LCC.

LCC will now be calling fresh Tenders with a view to bringing the Swimming Pool Project for a quick completion.