Lawyers urged to understand the law

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the main reason to hold discussions on the cultivation of industrial hemp in Fiji, is for lawyers to understand all the finer points.

Speaking at the closing of the Attorney General’s conference in Nadi today, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that if the Hemp Bill comes into effect, and a farmer needs to put an application to cultivate industrial hemp, the lawyers need to be able to assist them accordingly.

“So you may get somebody coming along to you and say, look can you make this application for me, can you apply for this license for me, you need to be aware of how the licensing regime will work. This is a preview of what it could be.”

Article continues after advertisement

The AG says similarly if someone breaches the law and plants hemp which has higher Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC level, the lawyers must know what to do.

“If somebody is been given a license to grow hemp at THC levels that’s up to one percent only, but in between he maybe planting plans that is more than THC levels so if you are a criminal lawyer how do you deal with it.”

Sayed-Khaiyum highlights this is one of the reasons why these topics were brought to the Conference and lawyers are opinion shapers in their own right.

The Ministry of Agriculture has proposed a comprehensive legal framework for the cultivation, sale and export of industrial hemp.