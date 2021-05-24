Lawyers must pay more attention to child clients

The Head of the Legal Aid Commission has recommended that lawyers pay more attention to minors as clients.

Director Legal Aid, Shahin Ali, says in relevant cases, where necessary lawyers must also consider counselling or psychiatric assistance for child clients.

Ali also says those representing children have a duty to ensure that their matter is brought to court at the earliest possible – especially if the child is at risk of abuse or harm.

“Our fiduciary obligation to children we represent has a higher threshold and a higher standard which is required of a legal practitioner. This is especially so considering the Constitutional and legislative protections to children, and the need to have their best interest as a primary consideration.”

Ali was speaking at the Attorney General’s Annual Conference over the weekend.