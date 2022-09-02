Lawyer and police officers amongst those charged with serious crime

A lawyer has been charged with three others with a total of 20 counts of serious offences.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in its monthly serious crimes statistics has stated the charges include one count of murder, one count of aiding and abetting murder, seven counts of attempted murder and seven counts of aiding and abetting attempted

murder.

They are also charged with one count of criminal intimidation, two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of conspiracy to defeat justice.

The ODPP states 71 people were charged last month with a total of 96 counts of separate incidents.

A 52-year-old police officer was charged with one count of abuse of office after the officer allegedly used over $8,000 from the police exhibit to purchase items for the police.

A 24-year-old police officer was charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm to a 21-year-old woman.

In another incident, a 27-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 26-year-old wife.

There was one incident where a 29-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving while in another incident, a 28-year-old police officer was charged with driving with excess blood alcohol.

In another incident, a 46-year-old police officer was charged with one count of careless driving.

There was one incident where a 23-year-old police officer was charged with the unlawful possession of illicit drugs and in another incident a 54-year-old former police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 42-year-old police officer.

A 40-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 36-year-old wife while in another incident, a 35-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 29-year-old wife.

There was one incident where a 34-year-old man was charged with arson.

The accused allegedly set fire to his de facto partner’s home after a dispute.

There was one incident where a 37-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 29-year-old man and a 49-year-old man.

The accused allegedly assaulted the victims with a cane knife after a dispute.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 29-year-old girlfriend with a hammer.

There was one incident where a 35-year-old nightclub owner was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and controlled equipment.