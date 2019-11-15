Home

News

Lawyer and accountant arrested for curfew breach

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 31, 2020 10:50 am
A 26-year-old lawyer and an accountant of the same age are among the eight people arrested for breaching curfew. [Source: Fiji Police]

A 26-year-old lawyer and an accountant of the same age are among the eight people arrested for breaching curfew.

Both were found drunk and traveling in a taxi without any valid reason.

In other cases in the Central Division, a woman and a man in their 20’s were arrested after they were found loitering along Ellery Street in Suva.

The four arrests made in the Southern Division involved a 19-year-old woman who was found walking around in Kinoya while three men in their 20s were found loitering in Makoi.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu is reminding Fijians that if they have plans for a get together this weekend, they must plan their activities well so that they’re not caught out during curfew hours.

Tudravu says the excessive consumption of alcohol has been linked to arrests made during curfew hours simply because those arrested were too intoxicated to realize what they were doing and where they were at the time of the arrest.

The Police Force is urging everyone to drink responsibly and avoid being caught out during curfew hours.

The curfew hours are between 11 pm and 4 am daily.

