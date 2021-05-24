Lawai village takes proactive approach

Lawai village in Nadroga is raising the stakes with its disaster preparedness, as Fiji is already one month into the cyclone season.

Village Headman, Alivereti Nagogolevu says they have overcome several severe flooding before, and are now capitalizing on whatever resources they have to sustain them.

He adds Lawai is one of the low-lying areas in Sigatoka susceptible to flooding.

“Flooding is nothing new for us. We are planning to build some form of sea-wall or natural-based solutions to act as a buffer, preventing floodwaters from entering the village in times of heavy rain.”

Nagogolevu says the village has designated various shelters at a higher elevation to be ready if and when a disaster strikes

“Villagers who intend to build their house in the village are advised to build them on higher grounds. We have learned from past disasters, and a lot of newly constructed houses are safely located at high elevations.”

Village elders have also held some discussions about relocation, however, this is not a priority for now.