Law Society will continue to speak out

The Fiji Law Society says lawyers have a duty to speak up and hold the government to account when it comes to issues relating to the rule of law.

President Wylie Clarke has written to the members after senior lawyer Devanesh Sharma called on the Society to get out of politics during the Attorney General’s Conference over the weekend.

Clarke says while Sharma may disagree with some of their public statements, it is important to note the difference between politics and rule of law.

He has cited three instances where the Fiji Law Society has issued statements saying all dealt with rule of law matters.

Clarke also says in democratic countries, any government that holds the reins of power must expect criticism, and this does not mean that critics are involved in politics.

The Fiji Law Society President has written to all members saying the community looks to lawyers and the Society as a whole for objective and reasoned views on legal issues.

Clarke goes on to say the FLS has spoken out in the past regardless of who was in power and those leading the Society will not be changing that tradition.