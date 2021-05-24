Law Society told to stay away from politics

Suva lawyer, Devanesh Sharma has urged the Fiji Law Society to stay away from politics.

While speaking at the 23rd Attorney General’s Conference in Nadi, Sharma highlighted that the Law Society should fulfil their responsibility by holding workshops on important issues like ethics.

Sharma who is the former Chair of the Fiji Law Society stressed that section 13(a) of the Legal Practitioners Act 2009, states that the Society is obliged to maintain standards of the legal profession and must enhance the welfare of the legal profession.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Law Society should take a deep interest and run courses for ethics, run courses for duties, for conflicts. They should be doing it on a regular basis, get the hell out of politics. At the end of the day your job is to enhance the welfare of our profession.”

The Fiji Law Society has been very vocal lately.

They had raised concerns on the dismissal of Sharvada Sharma’s as Solicitor General calling it an unlawful removal.

Questions have been sent to the Fiji Law Society.