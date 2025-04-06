Law reforms needed to address gender-based violence

Fiji and other Pacific Island countries continue to strive to align with global standards in enacting crucial legal reforms aimed at combating gender-based violence and discrimination against women and girls.

This was emphasized by Pacific Community’s Principal Strategic Lead for Pacific Women and Girls Mereseini Rakuita, during her address at the Gender Equality in the Pacific event hosted by Women in Media in partnership with the Australian High Commission.

Rakuita says the media plays a powerful role in shaping public attitudes, particularly in the Pacific, where cultural perceptions of women often differ from global norms.

“As Pacific Islanders, we know our context is unique. But if we are serious about eliminating gender-based violence and discrimination, then this must become a priority the media has the power to shift mindsets, and that power must be harnessed to drive change.”

Rakuita stresses that without urgent attention to these issues, progress will remain slow and uneven across the region.

The forum served as a crucial platform for addressing the pressing issues including gender based violence, discrimination against women and girls, social media abuse faced by journalists, and highlighted the need for collective action and support to foster a safer environment within the media landscape.

