Law firm responds to Qiliho’s statement

Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde [left] and Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho

The lawyers for National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad have accused Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho of making a false and misleading statement.

This is in relation to Qiliho’s statement on November 9th that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had contacted Prasad through his lawyers, in regard to allegations made against him by former NFP provisional candidate, Hiroshi Taniguchi.

Adish Narayan, the managing partner for AK Lawyers says the firm made written submissions and representations on its own initiative to the ODPP on October 31st.

Narayan also says the firm is deeply concerned with the manner in which the Commissioner opted to publicize the decision of the DPP not to lay charges against the NFP leader.

Police laid charges against Prasad in relation to Taniguchi’s wife, Ari, for “indecently insulting or annoying a person and he was scheduled to appear in court on November 15th.

Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde had concluded that there was insufficient evidence for a reasonable prospect of conviction, were the matter to proceed to court.

Narayan says the firm is equally concerned by the manner in which the Commissioner saw it fit to mislead the public on areas of the law, relevant procedures and on factual matter that were selectively revealed.

FBC News has sent questions to the Police Commissioner for a comment.