News

Law enforcement stakeholders undergo training

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 22, 2021 9:20 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

A three-day virtual training on Maritime Drug Trafficking began this morning for law enforcement stakeholders from Fiji and Tonga.

The training is being facilitated by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, aimed at developing skills and knowledge on critical elements relating to investigations.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho says they will be able to increase effectiveness in their ability to tackle drug trafficking within the respective Exclusive Economic Zones.

Qiliho says the Pacific is susceptible to the impacts of the illegal drug trade, and everybody is impacted one way or another.

He has reminded participants that the training will improve collective efforts in protecting both countries, particularly as nations are still recovering from the global pandemic.

