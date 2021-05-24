Home

Law amendment to help phase out HCFCs

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 12, 2021 5:25 am

The Ministry of Environment will be amending some of its legislation to support its carbon emission reduction efforts.

Speaking during the Ozone-Depleting Substance Regulation review consultation, Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe says they are working with the Solicitor General’s Office to review the regulations to phase-down hydro chlorofluorocarbon by 2045.

Wycliffe says Fiji is on track with its carbon reduction efforts and once the amendment is done, it will speed up the process.

Article continues after advertisement

“It will see the industry go through a transition from HFC technologies to low global warming alternatives. At present, the market is flooded with HFC technologies but the good news is that we are slowly transitioning to low GWP technologies.”

The Climate Change Act legally binds us a commitment of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The Act provides a legal framework for a carbon-neutral and climate-resilient Fiji by committing to the 100% sustainable management of our ocean and climate mitigation and adaptation through nature-based solutions.

 

