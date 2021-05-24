Home

News

Lautoka’s Diabetic Hub receives facelift

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 25, 2021 4:45 pm

A refurbished Diabetic Hub will open in Lautoka soon to cater for patients in the Western Division.

Senior Medical Officer Lautoka/Yasawa, Doctor Sapeta Taito says they are grateful to Tanoa Hotel Group for doing the renovation.

Doctor Taito says this will be good for patients coming for their checkups.

“For us to have this place given to us is a blessing because at least here we can attend to the diabetic cases and we know that through COVID most of the vulnerable are those with NCDs and diabetes.”

Doctor Taito says last year they had written to Tanoa Hotel seeking assistance to refurbish the Hub.

Tanoa Hotel Group Area Manager, Narend Kumar says the funds were provided by Reddy Foundation as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Kumar also praised his staff who volunteered to assist in the renovation.

The cost of the refurbishment was $10,000.

