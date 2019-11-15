Lautoka unveils tallest flagpole to commemorate FIJI50

Lautoka City today unveiled the tallest flagpole in Fiji to mark the commemoration of the country’s 50 years of independence.

Council Chief Executive Mohammad Khan says it was a proud moment for people living in Lautoka City this morning, as they commemorated two landmarks at the Sugar City in celebration of FIJI50.

“The first one was the flagpole, we claim it to be the tallest flagpole in Fiji standing at 21m and let’s see if someone else beats it but we will claim in now the second unveiling was giving recognition to Elizabeth Square.”

Also speaking during the event, Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Faiyaz Koya says that Fijians have a right to be proud of what we have accomplished in 50 years.

“To be a resilient people we must be a strong people, caring people, united people and together we have done great things and together we will do more great things in the next 50 years.”

Koya also reminded that difficult times are being faced by many due to COVID-19, however, it cannot keep us from celebrating Fiji’s 50th birthday.