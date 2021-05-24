Home

Lautoka student reported missing

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 3:44 am
Fifteen-year-old Sweta Verma has been reported missing [Source: Fiji Police]

Fifteen-year-old Sweta Verma has been reported missing at the Lautoka Police Station.

Verma was last seen on the 1st of this month leaving her home in Neimasi, Lovu.

Attempts made by her family to locate her have so far been unsuccessful.

Police are calling on the public to call Lautoka Police Station on 9905660 if they have any information about her whereabouts.

