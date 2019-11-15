Lautoka residents praised for cooperating during lockdown

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has today thanked the people of Lautoka for their cooperation during the lockdown restrictions of COVID-19 in March.

Speaking during the Coastal Protection work at Namoli Village, Bainimarama said the efforts of the people of Lautoka assisted in the nationwide efforts of stomping out the deadly coronavirus.

The Prime Minister says Lautoka was where the first case of the virus was identified and if he had not acted decisively then, Lautoka could all too easily have become the epicenter of a viral outbreak.

Bainimarama however, says they did not let this happen and acted quickly to stop the virus in its tracks, sparing Fiji from the tragic loss of life seen in other nations.

He says Fiji is among the few countries on earth with no active cases of COVID-19, and all patients have made full recoveries, a result that ranks as an all-time great Fijian achievement.

But, Bainimarama stresses that this is a global pandemic, and the virus continues to rage around the world so Fijians must continue to be vigilant and keep the healthy habits that have been at the heart of Fiji’s success.