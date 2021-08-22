Lautoka residents concerned about smoke from Vunato dump

Residents living in Lautoka are seriously concerned with smoke emanating from the Vunato rubbish dump since yesterday.



Speaking to FBC News Waiyavi resident Pasemaca Rua says the smoke is becoming unbearable for her family.

Rua says she is thinking of moving temporarily to her relative’s place in Saru as she has a daughter who is 6 months old.

Lovu resident Bhan Singh says from this morning thick smoke has covered the whole area making it hard for some to breathe.



Singh says it’s a health hazard as residents are breathing in toxic smoke.

The Lautoka City Council is expected to send a response soon.