Lautoka residents advised about blank rounds being fired

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected]

October 6, 2022 4:15 pm

Fijians living in Lautoka are advised that the disciplined forces will be firing blank rounds in the area.

The rehearsals will take place at the Natabua High School grounds from tomorrow until Sunday as part of the Fiji Day celebrations

The main celebrations will be held at Churchill Park on Monday.

A few services will also be provided which includes National Employment Center registration, Voter Card registration or update and all Government services.

There will also be free bus services provided to Fijians in the West wanting to attend the 52nd Fiji Day celebration.

Lautoka residents advised about blank rounds being fired

