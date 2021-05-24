Lautoka reports first death in second wave

The 7 day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is eight.

The nine deaths recorded between the 26th and 27th of this month were all not vaccinated.

The first COVID-19 death to report is an 83-year-old man from Lautoka.

He presented to the Lautoka Hospital in respiratory distress and died three days later.

The second is a 72-year-old woman from Samabula who died at home.

The third COVID-19 death to report is a 69-year-old man from Valelevu, Nasinu.

He presented to the CWM Hospital emergency department in severe respiratory distress and died on the same day.

A 64-year-old man from Suva died at home.

The fifth COVID-19 death to report is an 84-year-old man from Nabua who died at home.

The sixth is a 59-year-old man from Nakasi who died at home.

The seventh is a 91-year-old woman from Suva who died at home.

The eighth COVID-19 death to report is a 68-year-old woman from Wailoku who died at home.

The ninth COVID-19 is a 75-year-old man from Raiwaqa who died at home.

There have been 15 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, their deaths have been classified as non-COVID related.

Doctors have determined that their deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions.

There have now been 227 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 225 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

We also have recorded 119 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.