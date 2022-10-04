Lautoka prepares for Fiji Day celebration

Preparations are underway in Lautoka where the main Fiji Day celebration will be marked on Monday.

The celebration will take place on grounds 1 and 2 of Churchill Park starting from 8am.

This will also include for the first time a march parade by the RFMF, Fiji Police, and Fiji Correctional Services.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be part of the celebration in Lautoka.

With the theme “A Transformed, Inclusive, and United Fiji for All,” the day is planned for families to come out in numbers and mark our Independence Day.

Activities and entertainment will also be part of the day.

Other towns and the Capital City are expected to hold their own Fiji Day celebrations.