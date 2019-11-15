Lautoka Police HQ shutdown amidst COVID-19 Scare

The Western Division Police Headquarters is on lockdown following a suspected case of Coronavirus.

The Fiji Police Force on its Twitter account confirms police officers and civilian staff based at the Western HQ have been quarantined in the office based on a directive issued by medical authorities.

The Force confirms the Divisional Police Commissioner West, SSP Surend Sami and others are adhering to the directive and will isolate themselves at the Headquarters until cleared by doctors.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands a senior Policewoman recently returned from Italy and developed symptoms yesterday. She has been taken for tests.

It’s understood the woman was in isolation upon her return, but presented herself to the Lautoka Police HQ after 14 days. Following this, she again displayed symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Her test results are yet to come back.