Lautoka plants trees to mark Constitution Day

The Lautoka City Council kicked off its Constitution Day celebrations today with a tree planting activity at the Lautoka Wharf Roundabout.

Chief Executive, Mohammed Khan says this was an initiative not only to mark the holiday, but also contributed towards the city beautification project.

Khan says it is important to plant trees as this will benefit the future generations.

“The planting of the trees is one of the exercises and social responsibility which I reminded them as being their responsibility not only towards Lautoka but towards the environment as well to look after the environment.”

The council also decorated Vitogo Parade with Fiji flags to mark Constitution Day.

Khan has thanked the Chamber of Commerce, Retailers Association, QVS Rugby Club and other Fijians who turned up to assist.

A carnival atmosphere has been created outside Churchill Park, with the setup of a flea market comprising 27 stalls, 32 food stalls, 8 flower and pot plant sellers and two amusement rides.

These stalls and rides will run until Saturday.