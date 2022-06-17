Lautoka Mill workers raise issues

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum at the Lautoka mill yesterday.

Several concerns were raised by the Lautoka Mill workers directly to the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum.

These include a lack of funding for their chemical lab, no drop-offs after night shift works, and a few issues surrounding their pay increment.

Speaking to these workers during a side meeting at the mill, Sayed Khaiyum says a few of what they raised will need to be further looked into.

However, for the pay increases, Sayed Khaiyum stated that with the recent announcement on the minimum wage rate to $4, this will reflect in their paychecks.

Sayed Khaiyum also touched on first home buyers and the need for more Fijians to take advantage of the situation.

He also gave his email to the workers for them to send in details of their concerns.