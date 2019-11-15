News
Lautoka Mill to begin crushing on Friday
July 6, 2020 4:30 pm
The Lautoka Sugar Mill will commence crushing this Friday. [File Photo]
This follows a delay due to emergency refurbishing work on its boiler fans.
The Sugar Industry Tribunal says that all growers supplying cane to the Lautoka Mill must begin harvesting cane on Thursday the 9th of July.
The Fiji Sugar Corporation confirms no crushing has been carried out at the mill which was expected to begin last week.
