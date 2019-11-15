Lautoka Mill produces over 2, 500 tonnes sugar

The Lautoka Sugar Mill crushed a total of 29, 855 tonnes of cane for the week.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says this was slightly lower than the weekly target, but more for the same period last year.

The FSC adds Mill throughput was affected early in the week by a stop to repair a badly damaged steam gasket.

The factory stopped again on Sunday for planned maintenance.

It says this scheduled stop had to be extended to repair a damaged EFL power supply cable to the factory.

Sugar production was 2, 521 tonnes with a TCTS of 11.8 for the week.

The FSC highlighted that TCTS improved from last week, but remains the highest for the same period in the past three years.

Cane quality improved from 9.8 in the past week to 10 this week but is still lower than the target figure.

The percent burnt cane also increased to 29.6% from 21.5% in the past week.