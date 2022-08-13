Lautoka man reported missing

Missing person : 42-year-old Ronil Vikash Goundar of Saweni Beach

42-year-old Ronil Vikash Goundar of Saweni Beach Road, Lautoka has been reported missing.

Police say Goundar was last seen on Tuesday the 9th of August in Lautoka where he had met a family member and said he was experiencing chest pains and left without saying where he was going.

Search efforts to date has been negative.

Police is seeking assistance from members of the public to Call Crime Stoppers on 919 for any information that could assist search efforts.