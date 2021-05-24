Lautoka man arrested for alleged incitment

Criminal Investigations Department officers in Lautoka are questioning a man who allegedly uploaded a post on social media calling on people to gather in numbers in major towns and cities to fight members of the Muslim community.

The suspect who resides at Lomolomo Village, Vuda allegedly posted the message calling on members of the i-taukei community to arm themselves and fight muslims and called on those residing in the greater Suva area to detain a senior government member.

He is currently being questioned as investigations continue.

Police have stressed that sharing of posts or comments aimed at inciting civil unrest will result in arrest and social media users must be mindful of what they post.