Lautoka Hospital’s first ever Kids Fun Centre

Fiji’s first-ever Kids Fun Centre opened at the Lautoka Hospital today.

The center is entirely dedicated to those admitted at the Hospital’s Children’s Ward.

Article continues after advertisement

The Center has been sponsored by HFC Bank and Chief Executive, Rakesh Ram says it provides comfort and put smiles on the children’s faces who will be undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Bank has set up an internal Community Work Committee that identifies areas in the country which are in need of assistance.

Ram says they’ve also introduced community leave for staff, giving them an opportunity to take a day off from work and contribute towards community development.