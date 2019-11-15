Lautoka Hospital receives timely donation

The donation of 6,000 pieces of linen from the Marriott Group towards the Lautoka Hospital has been greatly appreciated.

Divisional Medical Officer Western Dr Susana Nakalevu says the donation is timely especially during this pandemic.

“This generous donation has come at an opportune time and it’s for us to prepare as we always want to have clean linen and also the availability of it.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Nakalevu adds that the linen will also be used at the quarantine facilities which is important.

She says these sorts of donations are needed as they continue to maintain Fiji secured from COVID-19.