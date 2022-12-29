Home unsafe: Raj

The age-care home in Lautoka is not safe. [File]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Permanent Secretary Ashwin Raj says the aged care home in Lautoka is not safe and residents have been transferred to other homes.

He says the government works to ensure that the residents live in a conducive environment that also meets the human rights standard.

“Upon careful examination, it was concluded that home were not safe in terms of structure, thus a decision was made for them to be moved to other homes”

Raj says the ministry has worked with families to ensure that relatives who were previously housed in the Lautoka aged-care home can contact them.

The residents have been moved to Suva and Labasa.