Lautoka Fire Station receives timely donation

651 care packs were today donated to the National Fire Authority’s Lautoka Station by Fiji Water.

This is in line with phase two of the government’s COVID-19 Safe Economic Recovery.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the donation is timely especially with the current situation Fiji and the world is facing.

“Fiji Water has a long and virtuous relationship with NFA and the fact that Fiji Water has always been there to offer support so the NFA family is always grateful to all communities who come forward and provide assistance.”

Each care pack includes hand sanitizers, a set of face masks made locally by Sabeto based women’s non-profit ‘Rise Beyond the Reef’, and seeds for backyard gardening and FIJI Water sports cap bottles.

These care packs will ensure firefighters maintain the highest standards of health and operational readiness, especially during these trying times.