Lautoka family breaks silence over accusation of sacrilege

A Lautoka family accused of destroying a Hindu idol has broken its silence today.

Speaking to FBC News this afternoon, house owner Veena Wati claims proper rituals were followed before they decided to remove the idol which was not captured in the viral video.

Wati claims everything was done the correct way after she converted to Christianity.

“I had prayed over the idol before following the proper procedures of releasing it. However, prior to that, we tried to remove it but the foundation of the statue was so strong that we had to break it.”

The mother says the issue is being blown out of proportion and claims she had first asked one of her neighbours to take the idols.

Wati further claims the video deliberately does not show her family conducting a peace mantra or prayer before removing them.

“Why were they filming that day, when they don’t have the right to come into my business. I didn’t want it to be recorded because it’s my home.”

Wati told FBC News she was not forced to convert to Christianity as it was her own decision.

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission meanwhile is urging religious leaders to foster respect and tolerance.

Director, Ashwin Raj says the Commission has received three complaints regarding the incident.

Police have also begun an investigation.