Lautoka crash kills elderly driver

[File Photo]

A man in his 60s has died following a motor vehicle accident in Lautoka last night.

The victim was driving along Paipai Road when it is alleged he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and land in a creek.

The victim and a passenger, a man in his 70s, were rushed to the Lautoka Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

Article continues after advertisement

The passenger remains admitted in hospital.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death as the investigation continues.

The national road death toll currently stands at nine when compared to 17 for the same period last year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.