Lautoka Corrections Centre to cater for elderly and young offenders

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 1, 2020 5:45 am
Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner, Francis Kean [left] with Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the new Lautoka Corrections Centre.

Elderly inmates and young offenders from the Western Division will no longer be transferred to Nasinu.

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner, Francis Kean says these inmates will now be catered for at new facilities opened in Lautoka yesterday.

“We only have young offenders correctional center which is based in Nasinu and also for our elderly and now with this two new block, instead of sending them up to Nasinu we can keep them down here in Lautoka.”

Kean says that at the moment there are no other major projects but the FCS has on-going maintenance at all its facilities.

