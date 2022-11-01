Lautoka considers nightlife expansion

[File Photo]

The Lautoka Chamber of Commerce is seriously considering expanding the city’s nightlife offerings.

This is because most businesses close by 7 pm, leaving it a “ghost town,” with many residents travelling as far as Nadi for a fun night out.

President Wasu Pillay says they are fully aware of this and are working on ideas to attract more people to the city at night.

“The people are also asking these questions and we will definitely look into it. We will see how much influence and how much we can get out of the stakeholders and you know really increase the operating hours of businesses so that is good for commerce in Lautoka.”

Pillay adds that they will also need to collaborate closely with the Lautoka City Council for this to happen.

He adds that another area they are excited about is the Fiji Drua games, which will be held at Churchill Park and will generate revenue for the businesses.