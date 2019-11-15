Lautoka City to unveil commemorative plaque for Fiji50

A commemorative plaque will be unveiled by the Lautoka City Council to mark Fiji’s 50th Independence Day celebration.

Lautoka City Council CEO Mohammad Khan says the plaque will be placed on a tree that was planted by Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Fiji in 1953.

“The monument we are building will be very unique to Fiji and something the people of Lautoka will be very proud of.”

Khan says they have also been preparing for the celebrations since last week with a number of events taking place.

He says the atmosphere in the Sugar City has been lively as Fijians gear up to mark 50 years of independence.

Khan adds the commemorative plaque will be unveiled by Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya with the Fiji Day celebrations to be held at Churchill Park.