Lautoka city closed, police patrol areas

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 19, 2021 12:25 pm

A number of checkpoints have been set up around Lautoka to monitor people’s movements.

The city is also closed, following the announcement of the lockdown this morning.

A number of officers are also patrolling on foot to ensure that people are not moving around unnecessarily.

They are advising Fijians who are still out to quickly return to their homes.

The Lautoka border checkpoint is located at Tuvu, just outside of Matawalu village.

