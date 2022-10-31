Lautoka Chamber of Commerce targets membership

[File Photo]

Newly elected President of the Lautoka Chamber of Commerce, Wasu Pillay says, one of his main objectives is to increase their membership.

Pillay says the current membership does not fully represent the commercial sector of the Sugar City.

He says with an increase in members, they will have more ideas about improving Lautoka City and having it viable in the long run.

Pillay took over from Pyara Singh who announced his retirement during the AGM.