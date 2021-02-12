Lau women share experiences with Minister

The women of Tarukua in Cicia and Narocivo in Nayau, Lau shared their personal experiences with Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

The women had a chance to open up as the first round of consultation on the National Action Plan to prevent violence against women and girls has begun.

The Action plan aims to prevent gender-based violence.

Minister Vuniwaqa was able to hear the stories from women groups, some of whom shed tears as they shared their experiences.

A woman who now lives in Tarukua told the Minister that she is the eldest in her family and everyone has high expectations from her.

She claims whenever she failed to do anything she would get beaten.

Another woman says she is lucky to have married a man who allows her to attend social gatherings while he does the housework.

She says marriage is all about sharing responsibilities.

Minister Vuniwaqa while agreeing with the Narocivo woman, says no women should ever be subjected to violence.

The Ministry is working alongside relevant stakeholders to formulate the National Action Plan.

The team arrives in Lakeba this morning.