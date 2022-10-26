Lau seascape consultation continues

[Source: Fijian Government]

The first phase of consultation on the Lau Seascape and the Marine Protected Area 30×30 Initiative concluded last Friday at Nayau Island in Lau.

Commissioner Eastern Vitale Varo says the team conducted consultations in four districts and it includes Lomaloma, Mualevu, Cicia, and Nayau.

Varo led the team of civil servants and conservation officers from the Conservation International and International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

He adds once this initiative is established, marine protected areas will provide Fiji, and the world, with a proof of concept and benefit local livelihoods, increase resilience to climate change, safeguard biodiversity, and strengthen the economy.

Varo says that understanding the concept of the MPA is important and the team has achieved this.

He adds the revelation brought about a lot of support and the people were happy that Government recognizes the importance of the Lau seascape and more importantly, the partnership with NGOs to carry out the important work.