Lau Schools to remain closed

Source: Ministry of Education / Facebook

Schools in Lau group will remain closed until further notice while all other schools will resume from tomorrow.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the decision has been made in consultation and coordination with the National Disaster Management Office.

Radrodro says Tropical Cyclone Rae has caused significant to the infrastructure in the Lau Group , including roads, bridges, and crossings

He says this has impacted the ability of students and teachers to access their schools.

He adds that several schools are also being used as evacuation centers, preventing them from operating as usual.

Radrodro says schools in the Northern Division, Lomaiviti, Western, Central Divisions, and Rotuma will be open as scheduled.

However, he is urging parents to use their discretion when deciding whether to send their children to school, particularly in areas impacted by flooding or other hazards.

School heads have also been urged to stay in close contact with their respective Management Committees, as well as District and Divisional Officers, for any further updates.

The Ministry of Education is monitoring the situation closely and will provide additional information as needed.

He says the safety and well-being of the students remain their priority.