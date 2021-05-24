Home

Lau relief supplies to be deployed

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 1:50 pm
Lau, after the tidal surges following the volcanic eruption in Tonga on Saturday

The MV Iloilovatu and the MV Veivueti will depart for the Lau Group tomorrow to conduct a needs assessment.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the trip is funded by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

He adds the Republic of Fiji Military Personnel will also take immediate relief supplies to communities most affected by the tidal surges following the volcanic eruption in Tonga on Saturday.

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate, Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete, Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs Selai Adimaitoga and Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Jone Sigarara will join the teams on the ground in Lau.


Korotolu village on Moce Island after the volcano eruptions in Tonga [Photos: Supplied]

