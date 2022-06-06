Lau records lowest NCD rates

Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

Lau is one of the provinces in Fiji that has a relatively low percentage of non-communicable diseases.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says to date, the province has recorded 23.9 percent NCD cases within a population of 9,938.

About 3.8 percent of Fijians in the province have been diagnosed with diabetes while 12.1 percent have hypertension.

Doctor Waqainabete says this is relatively low compared to other provinces and has praised the villagers for prioritizing their health.

“Interestingly, when we look at our data the prevalence of NCDs is relatively low on the islands. Which is probably showing that they are quietly healthy in the islands.”

The Ministry is transforming some nursing stations into health centres in maritime islands, beginning with the Lau Group.

New Medical Officers have been posted to Matuku, Ono-i-Lau as well as Cicia Health Centres, with new nursing practitioners posted to the Vatoa, Totoya, and Moce Nursing stations.