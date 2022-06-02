Lau Provincial Council budget slashed

[Source: i-Taukei Affairs Board/Facebook]

The 2022-2023 operating budget for the Lau Provincial Council has been reduced by 40 percent.

Provincial Council Chair, Alipate Naiorosui says this is attributed to the inadequate revenue generated from their various investments across the country, as a result of the lockdowns for the past two years.

This budget is different from the Provincial Council Office, as it is directly funded by the government.

Naiorosui says despite the budget cuts and other challenges presented by the pandemic, the resilience, and persistence of the people will keep them going.

“So basically for this year our budget is about the same as for the New Year, that’s been approved today. It’s a big challenge, but we have to think outside the box and try to do our best not to reduce the service.”

Naiorosui says they will make do with whatever resources they have, until everything returns to normalcy, as Fiji is still recovering from the pandemic.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama assured the province that the government will ensure that every Fijian on every island feels the benefits of the government’s development projects.

“Lau is among our most remote regions. It, therefore, serves as a test of our commitment to go the extra mile to reach our people with the development they deserve and desire. So it has been where my Government has done the most to ensure access to essential services and reliable infrastructure.”

The 2022 Lau Provincial Council meeting ends this afternoon.