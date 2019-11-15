Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Lau province struggles with urban drift

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 12, 2020 12:25 pm
An increasing number of people are leaving the Lau province for urban centres.

An increasing number of people are leaving the Lau province for urban centres.

The issue is expected to top the agenda at the upcoming Lau Provincial Council meeting at the end of the month.

Turaga Ni Koro of Natokalau village in Matuku, Semi Moceyawa, says social pressure and lack of services on the islands, particularly during these trying times are some of the reasons why people are leaving.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that most villagers who move to urban Fiji only set foot back on Lau at the end of every year.

“The issue might not be faced by other villages but it does not deter us from doing our daily chores. There are only a few youths in my village but we are effectively executing community duties being bestowed upon us. We have also embarked on yaqona and dalo farming under the rural million dollar project.”

United Nations Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha during a recent tour of Lau was surprised that youth are moving to urban centres when there are opportunities on the islands that they can capitalize on.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.