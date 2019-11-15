Lau province struggles with urban drift

An increasing number of people are leaving the Lau province for urban centres.

The issue is expected to top the agenda at the upcoming Lau Provincial Council meeting at the end of the month.

Turaga Ni Koro of Natokalau village in Matuku, Semi Moceyawa, says social pressure and lack of services on the islands, particularly during these trying times are some of the reasons why people are leaving.

He adds that most villagers who move to urban Fiji only set foot back on Lau at the end of every year.

“The issue might not be faced by other villages but it does not deter us from doing our daily chores. There are only a few youths in my village but we are effectively executing community duties being bestowed upon us. We have also embarked on yaqona and dalo farming under the rural million dollar project.”

United Nations Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha during a recent tour of Lau was surprised that youth are moving to urban centres when there are opportunities on the islands that they can capitalize on.