Lau province praised for containing communicable diseases

The Province of Lau has been commended for its continuous effort in combating communicable diseases over the years.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the province recorded zero cases of leptospirosis, dengue fever and typhoid even after Tropical Cyclone Harold, when the diseases took a toll in other provinces.

Dr Waqainabete is reminding nurses and community health workers to continue taking this issue seriously to avoid any community outbreak.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think there is also a realization that a significant impact can be made if you actually see it for yourself but we would like them to promote healthy living so in a way it’s some sort of a bilateral agreement, we want the communities to be health-promoting communities but we will ensure access.”

The Ministry is strengthening its community awareness to ensure Fijians in maritime zones have better access to health services, particularly in this cyclone season.

Earlier this year, the Ministry recorded over 3,000 dengue fever case and 1,000 cases of leptospirosis.