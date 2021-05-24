Lau Group damage assessments completed

Damage assessments in the six islands in Lau that were recently impacted by the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga have been completed.

The two joint Government teams who were deployed to these islands onboard the MV Iloilovatu and the MLC Veivueti returned to Suva this week.

The teams which comprised of technical and scientific completed assessments and monitoring of the air and water quality, marine resources and food security in the six affected islands.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu confirmed that reports received from the two teams indicated minimal damage were recorded across the six islands.



[Source: NDMO]

Despite this, Seruiratu confirms that upon the completion of the assessments conducted by all key agencies deployed to Lau, the water and air quality level remains normal.

He says while there were reports of slight damage to corals and reefs on the island of Vatoa, there was no major damage to the marine ecosystems across all the six islands and this is good news as many of the villages in these islands depend on the sea for their daily livelihood.

Seruiratu says in terms of food security, reports show zero crop damage across five islands assessed by the teams. This excludes the island of Moce.



[Source: NDMO]

The Ministry of Agriculture is looking into the provision of assorted vegetable seeds to support food and nutrition security in these islands.

Seruiratu also noted that there had not been any outbreak of diseases or public health issues in the aftermath of the storm surge that swept through the six affected islands.

He says the assessment teams recorded some slight damage to road infrastructure in Vanuabalavu, Lakeba and Moala and the Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that they will look into the issue of maintenance of these infrastructures.

At the conclusion of the deployment, more than 1,300 food ration packs were distributed to the affected families on the six islands.