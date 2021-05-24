Lau fishermen urged to get license

Illegal fishing remains a concern for fishermen in some parts of the Lau group.

Conservation International Fiji Senior Marine Program Manager, Semisi Meo says during their recent visit to Lau, they urged fishermen to obtain a license that will allow them to fish within their boundaries.

He adds that a new process has been introduced whereby communities need to get their license by year-end.

“The license gives them other provisions in terms of getting access to cheaper ice costs and likewise with their catch information or data. With that well monitored, even the fishermen can be the eyes and ears on the ground to see who is going beyond their boundaries of where they are supposed to be fishing.”

Meo says talks are underway with the Fisheries Ministry to provide fish wardens training.

He adds this will allow designated representatives to undertake enforcement activities at the community level.

“It’s an element of trust in between the districts, and I think with the clear demarcation of qoliqoli areas, I think that will be one of the major things that will be accorded to.”

Fishermen in Lau have been reminded to understand the demarcation of their Qoliqoli to avoid illegal or over-fishing.