Lau communities urged to be on alert

[Source: Twitter]

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) is advising communities in Ogea, Vatoa and Ono-i-Lau to remain observant and exercise caution.

This is due to the 7.3 magnitude earthquake, which struck Tonga at 10 last night.

The Mineral Resources Department has advised that there is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake, however members of the above communities are encouraged to remain alert.

Article continues after advertisement

The NDMO is advising people in these communities to not stay in low-lying coastal areas and not to go to shore to watch the waves.

A tsunami warning was issued for Tonga and American Samoa following the earthquake, but was later lifted.